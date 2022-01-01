Anguilla Nightlife...

The Top Spots

Nightlife in Anguilla?... It exists!

Although Anguilla is famous for its low-key, laid-back vibe, there are plenty of spots to check out when the sun goes down.

In no particular order, here are our favorite spots for nightlife in Anguilla...

Elvis'

Built of a wooden boat, and right on the beach in Sandy Ground, Elvis' Beach Bar is a popular place for Anguilla nightlife.

Tried and True, Elvis' is Always a Hit!



In Anguilla, there are ebbs and flows to almost everything, including on an evening out, post dinner.

For example, a Saturday night in February at Elvis' may be crowded with people dancing the night away on the sandy dancefloor. On those types of nights they may even bring out the limbo stick!

On another night at Elvis' you may find a relaxed, small gathering of people sitting around the bar, with reggae coming through the speakers.

Whatever the vibe, Elvis' is always a good time. Don't miss their classic rum punch and a plate of THE best nachos in Anguilla!

The Dune

Bankie Banx's Dune Preserve has a magical setting. A ramshackle of an establishment, made of driftwood and other treasures found from the sea, its location on Rendezvous Bay, with the rolling waves at its edge, and the twinkling lights of St. Martin in the distance, make it one of the most special spots in Anguilla.

The Dune Attracts Patrons From All Over The World



It's no wonder CNN rated The Dune as #1 beach bar in the world!

All roads lead here on a Sunday afternoon for Bankie's signature Sunday School for his live and open-mic performances.

Bankie Banx's Dune Preserve can be THE locale for a late night gathering, too. His son Omari Banks plays there from time to time and if enough people are around, the good times continue until late.

Last but not least, mark your calendars. The Dune is also the site for the extra-popular Moonsplash held yearly in March!

Four Seasons' Sunset Lounge

Many who visit Anguilla find a way to spend an evening at Four Seasons' Sunset Lounge.

Chic Sunset Lounge at Four Seasons





Sunset Lounge boasts a jaw-dropping setting, sushi, small plates, and cocktails.

Ladies and gentlemen dress to impress and match the modern setting. Live music nights are a must-do. Omalie 360 always keeps the good times rolling with popular tunes!

Give Four Seasons a call ahead of time for their live music schedule as it changes week by week.

More on Sunset Lounge here.

Lit Lounge

Next on our list is Lit Lounge, a favorite in everyone's nightlife list.

With a weekly roster of tenacious DJs and tasty Asian-Caribbean infused cuisine, Lit Lounge keeps the pulse of Anguilla's nightlife pumping.

Fun & Tasty Nights at Lit Lounge





Smack-dab in the middle of Sandy Ground's bustling strip, Lit Lounge's double decker patio-style beach bar is the perfect place to transition from sunset to a lively sundown soirée.

Lit Lounge's eThnik Cuisine stays open until the bar closes. The delectable choices of Asian/Caribbean cuisine satisfies all nighttime cravings.

From gorgeous views, to nights of endless tunes, Lit Lounge delivers on atmosphere, style and service. It's an all around must when it comes to a night out in Anguilla.

I Was At the Bar

Next on our list is "I Was At The Bar".

I Was At The Bar





Centrally located enroute to Sandy Ground, "I Was At The Bar" has quickly become one of Anguilla's top lounges.

Outside, grafitti art brandishes the walls. Inside, a cooly lit, seductive interior awaits. On the menu, an eclectic mix of sushi and other sophisticated dining options always leave you satisfied.

More on I Was At The Bar.

Tasty's POV

Chef Dale Carty knows how to WOW! His "POV" spot has instantly become an evening favorite.

Welcome to Tasty's POV





POV is aptly named. Its view is iconic, gazing out to Sandy Ground's stunning sunsets by early evening time and the sparkling lights of the harbor come night fall.

Chef Dale and his mixologists serve up a variety of exquisite drinks. Some of our favorites include the Anguilla Collins and the Coco Loco Tropical!

Rounding it all out are Chef's mouthwatering eats. Chef Dale brings the goods with a big menu of BBQ and seafood treats.

Don't miss Tasty's POV on Thursday nights.

More on Tasty's restaurant here.

Dip N Strip

Imaginations may run wild at the name of our next bar. But, the name is a lot more practical than you might think.

Dip N Strip gets its frisky name from its convenient location, just a stone's throw away from the airport's runway. We love the view of the "strip" from its upstairs patio.

A Go-To for Late Night Revelers



This bar's name and location aren't its only appeal.

From its disco, neon strobe lights to its neon graffiti art that glows in the blacklight, Dip N Strip is fun and unpretentious. Small and eye catching, you can't miss it while driving through George Hill's main road.

The kitchen opens at 6pm and stays open early into the morning. As for the menu? It's anything but run-of-the-mill. Think: Crispy, conch burgers and beloved burger wraps.

The food, the view... it all keeps old and new patrons coming back time and time again.

That's a Wrap!

Those are the top Anguilla nightlife spots in our book! Do you have a favorite bar or lounge in Anguilla that's not on the list? Add it in the comments below by clicking here.

For up to date events and weekly music and nightlife schedules, please check out our Anguilla events page.