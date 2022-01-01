Anguilla Hotels: The Guide...

Barnes Bay

The red pin (below) is Barnes Bay.

Barnes Bay

Barnes Bay is one of our family's favorite beaches. It was "home" on our first Anguilla vacations. Barnes holds a certain sentimental value. Beyond the memories that tie us to this beach, its soft sand and quiet shores keep us coming back.

Not as large and popular as some of the nearby beaches (like Rendezvous Bay and Meads Bay), Barnes Bay is more intimate, lined with many high-end villas. It is ideal for tranquil beach walks, swims and snorkeling at the reef's edge.

ArBron Villas



Photo Credit: ArBron Villas

Size: Small

Location: On the far western end of the beach (sandy beach).

Description: ArBron Villas is made up of two large Mexican style buildings that sit in gardens, elevated from Barnes Bay.

There is a "front villa" and a "back villa." Each villa has four units that each have two bedrooms. All units are fully furnished and decorated nicely. They are complete with a large living and dining area, a full kitchen, air conditioning in bedrooms, and outdoor living space.

There is a larger outdoor living space that all guests share. It has a large pool and two Jacuzzis. The property also features an attractive swingset and playground for kids.

ArBron is located on the quieter side of Barnes Bay, towards the Western edge. The units are directly on the beach, but you cannot simply walk out of your unit and "be in the sand," since the villas have been "built up" from the beach. There is a small shared staircase in the middle of the property that leads down to sandy beach front.

Price: $$$$

Four Seasons Anguilla

Size: Large

Location: On the rocky promontory between Meads Bay and Barnes Bay.

Description: Rivaling the likes of Belmond Cap Juluca and Aurora Anguilla, Four Seasons Anguilla offers an experience like no other in Anguilla.

With its clean lines and modern edge, Four Seasons Anguilla has become a favorite for many actors, models, NBA and NFL stars. Four Seasons is one of the island's "hot spots," strikingly similar to luxury resorts found in South Beach, Mexico and California.

The hotel features four restaurants, three pools, access to two of Anguilla's most beautiful beaches (Meads Bay and Barnes Bay) and and water sports.

If you are not aquatically inclined, there are plenty of things to do on land, like tennis, rock-climbing and basketball. Players like Shaquille O'Neal and Gary Payton (Miami Heat) have played with guests on this very court.

This resort isn't on "sandy beach," but most rooms are just a short walk to the beach, and each (whether it be a standard room, a suite, or a villa suite) offers endless vistas of the Atlantic ocean. Certain suites have balconies, outdoor jacuzzis and private pools.

Staff make you feel at home and are ready to help with all aspects of your vacation.

Click for more on Four Seasons Anguilla.

Price: $$$$$