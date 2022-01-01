Anguilla Real Estate: The Guide...

Captain's Bay

Welcome to the ferocious Captain's Bay. With its hazardous undertow, wild waves, and an equally majestic Anguilla mansion, you get quite a combination!

Let's see where we are on the island...

Once upon a time, Captain's Bay sat out on the far east end, with only its unruly undertow and wild waves to keep it company.

But then one of Anguilla's most grand villas was created. Anguilla mansion was created.

Exclusivity Villa



All the big names have stayed here, but the most famous couple to enjoy this complex has been Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Remember when all you saw on TV and read in the tabloids, was Jenn and Brad's "Big Split"? This was where they stayed just days before!

Despite the fact that it plays host to the a-list, Captain's Bay remains a charming beach with a rustic feel...

Take a rocky walk on its Western shores and enjoy the roaring sensational splashing of the open ocean!

The beach itself is boisterous and dangrous. It's known for its hazardous undertow. And waves have been known to go 20 feet high. It's a breathtaking blue, has shiny, soft sand, and rocky land at both ends.

The good news is that the owners of Exclusivity ran electricity into this area! If you are interested in real estate in this area, it may be worth investigating the rocky properties at the other end of the beach and up in Island Harbour Ridge.

It's still a ways to the Valley and ferry, and roads are rough out here.

The moment you see the beach, and the sun, and the sand and the scenery, you'll forget about the huge mansion and the distance from the center of town.

Captain's Bay is special, no doubt about it! There is no shortage of extraordinary Anguilla real estate in and around this area.