Rendezvous Bay

Welcome to the beach with the best dunes on the island, Rendezvous Bay. From the Sunshine Shack to Aurora Resort, it also offers the widest extreme, from the funkiest to the most chique.

Let's see where we are on the island...

Rendezvous Bay beach is our family's third favorite "big beach".

When it does, you see a wide curve of sand that meets the crystal clear, calm Caribbean sea.

Let's take a quick look at Rendezvous...

Hello Rendezvous!



Love That Blue...



First stop?

Anguilla's oldest hotels, Rendezvous Bay Hotel & Villas and Anguilla Great House...

Anguilla Great House



As we coast along the shore, heading West, we pass one of our favorite spots for lunch, Sunshine Shack - where people swim and enjoy the Caribbean Sea.

We're all in a comfortable, relaxed daze when snap! What's this?

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club



The hotel grounds are beautiful, complete with flowing fountains, elaborate gardens and marble floors.

Next? You'll find the "dune master" - Bankie Banx, reggae artist - and his funky bar "Dune Preserve." It is literally made of scraps of boats, and other knick-knacks and paddy-whacks!

The Dune Preserve



Rendezvous Bay certainly doesn't miss a beat!

For a good idea of Rendezvous Bay, watch the video below...

There is a great selection of rental options available on this beach, but you know what that means... a limited choice of Anguilla real estate!

So, if you fall in love with Rendezvous Bay, a great option for Anguilla real estate is going inland! Don't want to do that? Have to be on oceanfront? Check out Merrywing Bay, the far western end of Rendezvous Bay!

Merrywing Bay used to be home to the Sonesta. It has been replaced with Anguilla's first super high end golf course and residential development, owned by Aurora Anguilla today. Ask Jackie Pascher about the villas there! If you're a golfer, this is the place to be.

Another alternative is looking at the far eastern side of the beach, known as Cul De Sac.

Either way Rendezvous has it all! Inland, beachfront, restaurants, views... dunes even! And a golfer's paradise, too. So, you may just want to "rendez vous" at Rendezvous.

