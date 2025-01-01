The Ultimate Vacation in Montserrat

By: Louise Fayet

Montserrat, also known as the “Emerald Isle of the Caribbean” is a picturesque 39 square mile island of lush greens, beautiful people and a rich history.

The island is home to just under 5,000 residents, making it one of the most peaceful and uncrowded destinations in the Caribbean.

Montserrat is as unique as it is beautiful.

The coast is dotted with black sand beaches due to the island’s volcanic history with the expecption of one white sandy beach - Rendezvous Bay!

Click the video below to see Rendezvous Bay...

In the 1990s, Montserrat was forever changed by the eruption of the Soufrière Hills Volcano, that destroyed half of the island including the capital - Plymouth.

Today, visitors can learn about Montserrat’s history and natural power. Montserrat offers a completely unique Caribbean experience - one that I have not had before.

With a direct flight from St. Maarten, Montserrat is easy to get to!

Adventuring Around Montserrat

The best way to discover the island is by renting a car. The roads are easy to drive, just take your time and enjoy the scenic ride.

This way you can stop at the local vendors on the roadside...

Local bakeries and fruit stalls are plentiful in the villages on Montserrat. You can get locally grown produce like avocados, pineapples, mangoes, papayas, soursop, tomatoes, peppers and even onions.

One of my daily stops was in Carr's Bay for fresh coconut water.

With so much to discover, having a rental gives you the freedom to stop and explore.

One of the most popular stops in Montserrat is surely the Runaway Ghaut.

The ghaut is easy to spot on the side of the road in Salem - it has a permanent flow of fresh water.

Legend says those who drink from it are destined to return to Montserrat - so I guess that we will be back!

Another must do is a visit to Rendezvous Bay!

The beach can be accessed by a steep 0.7-mile trail from Little Bay or...

Kayaking to Rendezvous Bay



We rented kayaks from the Scuba Dive Shop and Coffee Bar in Little Bay. You can also dive, snorkel, kayak or arrange a boat trip at the shop.

The paddle from Little Bay was around 15 minutes. The journey itself is part of the adventure. In the cliff side there are sea caves filled with bats that will wow you!

When you arrive, you’ll find an unspoiled, beautiful beach with soft sand and clear waters.

Rendezvous Bay



We were the only ones on the beach - it felt like our own private paradise.

The beach looks out to St. Kitts and Antigua and Barbuda's off shore island, Redonda.

Enclosed by towering cliffs and a lush green hills, Rendezvous Bay is simply magical.

After kayaking, hang out in Little Bay for a meal.

Little Bay is Montserrat's main beach hub and where we found some of our favorite restaurants on the island.

We often had lunch and dinner here, enjoying coffees and cakes at the Scuba Shop and local dishes at Summer Breeze Restaurant and Buss A Lyme Bar and Grill.

Dinner at Summer Breeze in Little Bay



For plant lovers, you cannot leave Montserrat without seeing...

The Montserrat National Trust



The non-profit is dedicated to conserving and caring for the islands rich environmental, cultural and historical heritage.

The Trust is home to the most beautiful botanical gardens I have ever seen.

They have species endemic to Montserrat and the wider Caribbean region. Fruit and vegetable trees, an orchid house, a medicinal garden, a cacti and succulent garden and some of the most fascinating flowers can be found here!

We highly recommend the guided tour for the full experience. The team at the Trust are so knowledgeable.

On site there is also a gift shop.

The shop has locally-made souvenirs, shirts, hats, books and much more - we found the best gifts here!

A 5 minute drive away is the Montserrat Volcano Observatory.

You can watch a short film about the island’s volcanic past, browse their informative displays, and pick up something at the gift shop.

Step outside and look through their binoculars for an up-close view of the famous volcano.

If you have time, get the guided tour of Plymouth, which was abandoned after the eruptions of the 1990s.

One of the island’s most fascinating experiences, the Montserrat Volcano Observatory is not to be missed.

From kayaking to hidden beaches, exploring lush gardens and learning about volcanic history, Montserrat is one of the most unique islands in the Caribbean.

Isle Bay Beach



It may be small, but this emerald isle will leave you with big memories and a longing to return.

We will be seeing you again soon, Montserrat!

Click here for more on our favorite Caribbean islands and beaches.