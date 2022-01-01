Cap Shack...

Barefoot Luxury at Belmond Cap Juluca

Maunday's Bay, you always take my breath away!

Welcome to Anguilla's pearl, its gem. Maunday's Bay is Anguilla's most darling beach. A perfect semi-circle of powdery sand, here the Caribbean Sea glimmers the clearest shade of blue.

Barefoot Luxury on Maunday's Bay



The entire stretch of beach is home to Belmond Cap Juluca. With the resort's opening in late 2018, the upscale hotel planted its beach bar flag in the sand with its "beach lounge," Cap Shack.

Set on the western edge of the beach, Cap Shack is the only restaurant directly on Maunday's Bay beach. Private and peaceful, Cap Shack is your barefoot, toes-in-the-sand experience on Maunday's.

Down on the beach, plush loungers and sweet egg-style dining chairs call your name.

Lunch, Toes-In-The-Sand



It is home to the hotel's iconic food truck...

The Cap Shack's Vintage Food Truck



Extra-fresh beach eats are prepared right before your eyes in this stylish cream and pastel-blue vintage van. Take a peak inside the open van to see the chefs whipping up vibrant eats. Over by the bar, Belmond's team grill fresh fish and outstanding burgers. Your stomach rumbles as the aroma of grilled Mahi Mahi wafts through the air.

Appetites whetted, it is time for a pre-lunch tradition...

Cool Cocktails At The Cap Shack

Across from the Vintage Food Truck, the Cap Shack is a shady reprieve after a beach walk on Maunday's. The charming, tiki-style hut serves up potent cocktails that beat the mid-day Caribbean heat.

The Cap Shack



Inside, a gentle sea breeze blows through as you marvel at the rich hues of the Caribbean Sea and the mountains of St. Martin beyond.

Here the staff make you feel at home, a very common feeling at Belmond. We were graciously greeted by our long time friends, Barbie and Terrence - we love to see their friendly faces!

Pull up a chair at the deck and ask the bartender to whip you up something special...

Aperol Sunset & Sea Blast



These drinks are as sweet as the view! The Aperol Sunset is a favorite. Made with Aperol, vodka, ginger, lime and splashed with ginger beer, it is as refreshing as it looks.

Another Cap Shack specialty? The piña coladas and Julucan Melody cannot be beat!

Julucan Melody & Piña Colada



Made with watermelon, strawberry, lime and mint - the Julucan Melody will leave you singing a happy tune!

Refreshing cocktails in-hand, it is time to dine.

Dining, Cap Shack Style

Let's dive into the fresh and beachy gourmet menu.

With so many great options to choose from, we relied on recommendations from Barbie and Terrence. To start...

Cap Shack's Tacos



Belmond's taco options are impressive! Choice include cracked conch, BBQ JackFruit, Guava & Habanero Pork Belly and our favorite...

Baja Mahi-Mahi Tacos & Burger



A fresh and generous piece of mahi mahi is battered, fried to perfection and gently placed in a flour tortilla. It is then topped with a citrus slaw and spicy garlic white sauce. The scallions and sliced limes give these delectable tacos an extra kick!

Next up on the menu? It wouldn't be a true "beachy food truck" without poke bowls and beach burgers!

Most popular from the poke bowl options...

The Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl



Sushi rice is topped with chunks of tuna and layered with pickled ginger, avocado, cucumber, carrots, wakame seaweed and a tangy sesame sriracha sauce. The soft tuna melts in your mouth. Each bite is an explosion of fresh flavors!

Finally, is there a better combination than beaches and burgers? :-)

The Cap Shack Burger



This may be the most picture-perfect burger of all time! Made with Wagyu beef, this gourmet burger packs serious flavor. Not made for the weak, this burger is made with two patties and bacon! Chef prepares it meticulously, puncturing its middle to allow all of its seasonings to penetrate the meat. With onions, tomatoes, real cheddar cheese and a secret "Calypso remoulade," it is a serious contender for "island best."

Pair your burger with one (or more ;-)) of the sides: Classic crispy French fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries, coleslaw or mixed greens.

Lastly, and probably our favorite part of the lunch experience...

Chocolate Brownie & Mango Cheesecake Parfait



I hope that my words can do these desserts justice. They are any sweet lover's dream! The chocolate brownie is chopped into perfect bite-sized chunks and drizzled in a chocolate sauce and salted caramel. The creamy and fluffy mango cheesecake is finished with fresh berries and an oat crumble.

So refreshing and satisfying, there is no better way to end lunch!

From tacos, to sandwiches, to burgers, all of Cap Shack's gourmet dishes are executed at a high level. All ingredients are prepared fresh everyday and great pride and care goes into each dish's preparation. You can taste the passion.

The only thing left to do after lunch? Marvel at Maunday's Blue, snooze away the afternoon, let the sound of the waves see you through... and snap a selfie with the Vintage Food Truck!

One Wheeeeely Sweet Food Truck!



One of Anguilla's "must visit" beaches, Cap Shack makes for an idyllic destination on Maunday's celestial shores. The ultimate blend of "barefoot luxury," it is a most special spot on this gem of all beaches.

SEA you again soon, Cap Shack!



Directions, Hours & Contact

Tel: 264-497-6666

Hours: Open from 11:00am until 5:00pm.

Menu: Click here

Directions: On Maunday's Bay at Belmond Cap Juluca