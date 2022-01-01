Gwen's Reggae Grill on Lower Shoal Bay East

Over the years, the eastern side of the ever-popular Shoal Bay East has taken a beating from the rising tides.

No one was affected more than Gwen, the owner of Gwen's Reggae Grill, a true institution on Shoal Bay's east side. The sand on which her restaurant stood had been gradually sucked out from underneath for years. It was a matter of time before Gwen would have to close or relocate. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief when she announced that she would be relocating and not closing her doors for good.

Gwen's on Lower Shoal Bay East



Gwen's Relocation

To reach Gwen’s Reggae Grill by automobile today, drive to Anguilla’s Shoal Bay East and look for the signs. You’ll enter the road to Gwen’s from the paved road that also leads to Zemi Beach House Resort. It’s all well-signed.

Gwen's Reggae Grill is directly on the beach



From the paved road, drive down a sandy gravel road until you reach the beach lot that Gwen’s sits on. Parking is near the building.

The road and parking



Note: If Gwen's is packed (like it can be on Sunday's), park a bit up the road and walk down.

The Impressive & Multitasking Gwen

I am always so impressed by Gwen herself, such a multitasking woman. She mans the bar, she grills lobsters. She speaks with guests and manages her busy restaurant.

Gwen Buttering Lobsters on the Grill



To say that Gwen's Reggae Grill is popular and loyally-loved is putting it lightly. Gwen's is perhaps one of the most visited beach bars on Shoal Bay East, and even all of Anguilla. That popularity all has to do with how warm and welcoming Gwen really is!

First things first at Gwen's? Place your order at the bar...

The Bar



And then head out for a picnic table on the beach...

The Beach Lay Out

Gwen's has lots of seating. Table and chairs on the patio...

Seating On The Patio



Picnic benches on the sand...

Seating On The Sand



And beach chairs right in front of the water...

Beach Chairs & Beach Umbrellas



Keep your eyes peeled for the beach pups of Shoal Bay!

Sweet Puppy Under The Beach Chair



This sweet beach pup works and smiles for ribs and chicken.

Hammock Life at Gwen's

To the right of the restaurant Gwen has a ring of hammocks.

Can You Beat This View?



To fully enjoy the laidback vibe at Gwen's, take a load off and swing to the sounds of the sea...

Louise Enjoying The Gentle Breeze



Shoal Bay's Mesmerizing Blues



After relaxing on the hammocks? Lunch is served!

The Menu at Gwen's

When it comes to drinks, Gwen's offer a variety of wines, frozen drinks, mixers, beers and soft drinks.

My go-to soft drink is always a Ting. This sparkling grapefuit soda is a refreshing way to beat the heat.

Ting On Shoal Bay



Louise Beating The Heat With A Ting



Gwen's also has one of the most famous rum punches on-island. When it comes to cocktails, this is the way to go at Gwen's!

For lunch, Gwen's offers a variety of salads, seafood, tapas, sandwiches and items from the grill and a kids menu. From the Grill, you can't ever go wrong with the BBQ Chicken & Ribs Combo.

BBQ Chicken & Ribs Combo



A rack of ribs and a grilled chicken leg is served with a colorful salad, French fries and pasta salad. The chicken and ribs are oh-so-tender and go perfectly with the simple barbecue sauce.

From Gwen's Sandwich menu...

Mahi-Mahi Burger



This burger was recommended by our friends who previously had it and fell in love. We had to put it to the test, and it did not let us down! The mahi itself is incredibly moist. Gwen's loads her sandwich with onions and peppers, too. It is FULL of flavor.

Smile!



Last up? Gwen's cheeseburger is a classic!

It always arrives with a smiley face, which always makes me smile. A tasty beach burger, it makes for a great option if you are traveling with kids.

Other sandwich options include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, veggie burgers and chicken sandwiches.

After lunch? It's time to pick a beach chair and relax the day away on Shoal Bay.

Napping Beach Pup



Happy Sunday Vibes at Gwen’s

Last but not least, Sunday's at Gwen's deserves a mention. It is one of the most popular days to be at Gwen's thanks to the Scratch Band that plays through the afternoon.

With the sweet tunes playing, Gwen's turns into a place to meet up with familiar faces and dance the afternoon away. Combine the jovial atmosphere with Gwen’s cooking, the setting on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world and you have a recipe for perfection.

The Scratch Band



It is no surprise that many folks make Gwen's a regular part of their Sunday.

Best Seat in The House!



Contact, Hours & Directions

Directions: Drive to Shoal Bay East and make the left turn that you make when you are going to Zemi Beach House. About 30 yards or so down the road you will see a right hand turn and a sign down to Gwen's.

Click To View In Google Maps Map Data © Google

Hours: Gwen's is open daily for lunch.

Tel.: 264-583-2120

Menu: Click here