We all know Mr. John Lloyd, the man who discovered one of Anguilla's most significant historical sites, Big Spring, and who operates fascinating historical tours...

John & I



And we all also know his two sons, Ravi and Akio, who pioneered surfing in Anguilla and operate Surf AXA...

Ravi & Akio



Three of the warmest souls you will meet, John, Akio and Ravi are back with a beautiful spot in Island Harbour...

Welcome to Surf AXA's Lime Keel.

The Lime Keel House



Welcome to The Lime Keel

A historic chattel house, the Lime Keel is a beauty. She has been many, many months in the making.

It all began before Hurricane Irma. Amazingly, she survived Irma's wrath without any damage. John reinforced every millimeter of this historic gem with nails and screws. When you ask him, he'll tell you, "If you ran a metal detector over the walls, you would hear a constant beep." Bolted into concrete, "I don't want her to go anywhere," John says with a smile. She is a labor of love.

Painted purple and pink with white trim, the colors pop. A beautiful stonework path leads from the house to the bathrooms. The bathrooms are beauties, too! They boast Anguilla rock sinks, handmade by John himself. Each piece of the Lime Keel has been crafted with love and care.

Come sunset time at the Lime Keel? Prepare for one of the warmest, most uplifting neighborhood vibes to be felt in Anguilla.

The Lime Keel House at Golden Hour



Warm Evening Vibes

The Lime Keel twinkles under the Anguilla night sky. Live music plays out on the deck, patrons flow in and out of the bar area and Akio and Ravi make you feel right at home.

Ravi & Akio At The Bar



First things first? Lime Keel House serves a MEAN rum punch, made with three types of rum. It is possibly the island's best.

Lime Keel Specialty Cocktails



Other contending favorites at the Lime Keel include the Peach Tree, Barracuda and Passion Fruit Mojito. Garnished with fresh lime or lemon and home-grown mint, these drinks are tasty and so sweetly-scented!

Also on the drinks menu is a variety of wine, beer and soft drinks.

Now onto the dinner menu. (NOTE: The menu changes based on what is freshly available. Ravi, Akio and John source locally!)

First up? Appetizers...

Fresh Watermelon Salad at The Lime Keel



Refreshing and light, this salad is packed with greens, veggies and accented by chunks of watermelon. A delightful salad, it is all tossed in a sweet vinaigrette.

Next, an excellent appetizer to-share...

The Fish Fritters



Served with a sweet and spicy dip, we love these perfectly-cooked fritters. They are a must try!

Other appetizers include the sailor's choice kebab, chicken kebab and crayfish kebab.

Crayfish Kebab



Generous chunks of crayfish are interspersed with green peppers, red peppers and onions, all grilled over an open flame. Squeeze a dash of lemon on the kebab for maximum flavor!

On to the mains. The majority of the entree menu is seafood, except for the BBQ chicken. The succulent BBQ chicken comes with a tasty BBQ sauce, crispy garlic bread and sautéed carrots and onions.

BBQ Chicken & Garlic Bread



As for seafood? The grilled mahi-mahi comes highly recommended. Caught earlier that day, it is as fresh as it gets!

Fresh Caught Mahi Mahi



This plate is also served with garlic bread and sautéed veggies. The cherry on top is the garlic lemon butter sauce. It goes oh-so-well with seafood and garlic bread.

Fried whole snapper is also up for grabs on the menu. It is a classic Anguillian favorite.

Whole Snapper



"This way of cooking is how we would do it back in the day," John explained. The snapper is cooked to perfection. Tender and flaky, a slice of lemon is all it needs. A beautiful and tasty way to keep the history of Anguilla alive.

Not a fan of whole fish? Lime Keel House also offers fresh fish fillets.

Snapper Fillet



To end the meal on a sweet note, don't miss the Key Lime Pie.

Key Lime Pie Dessert



Homemade with coconut milk, this sumptuous slice satisfies anyone's sweet tooth.

Love The Lime Keel!



From ultra-fresh cocktails, to caught-that-day seafood appetizers and mains, to house-made desserts - all served in a beautifully restored, historic chattel house... each and every aspect makes you fall in love with the Lime Keel.

John, Akio and Ravi always amaze!

To book a surf or eco tour with John, Akio and Ravi, or for more information, contact Ravi at: 264 583 4613 or surfaxa@gmail.com

Directions, Hours & Contact

Tel: 264 583 4613

Hours: Open Thurs.-Sun. from 5pm. Wednesdays for Movie Night.

Directions: On the way to Hibernia in Island Harbour.