Anguilla's Off-Season...
Restaurant Dates & Hours
When the true off-season is upon us here in Anguilla, we
all know what that means...
Warmer seas, blissful beaches all to yourself and an utterly
tranquil vibe overall.
That true off-season feel starts in late May/early June, lasting
through to Carnival in late July/early August. The island goes from
quiet and calm to red-hot with Carnival, the single biggest event of the year in Anguilla. Made up of days
of festivities, including pageants, parades, parties and boat races, it
is the last "hurrah" before a long and much needed rest after a year of
hard work.
Following the final day of Carnival in August, many businesses close
for a month or two to rejuvenate and prepare for the upcoming season.
All businesses re-open in November.
Click here for our full guide to the off season in Anguilla.
How To Use The Restaurant Listings
August, September and October make up what I refer to as the
off-off-season. We have compiled a list of restaurants that will be
open during these months as well as a list of restaurants that
are closing (or are already closed) and are re-opening later in the season.
To see which restaurants will be open throughout the whole off season, click here.
If you don't see certain restaurants on that list, they are not remaining open all season. Click here for that list of restaurants
and their closing and re-opening dates.
List Of Restaurants Remaining Open
$$$
$$
$
Restaurant Closing & Re-Opening List
$$$
- Blanchards Closes: August 19th, Re-Opens: Oct. 21
- Aurora's Tokyo Bay Re-Opens: Oct. 11
- Aurora's C-Level Re-Opens: Oct. 11
- Cap
Juluca's Uchu Closes: August
20th, Re-Opens: October 14th
- Cap
Juluca's Cip's Closes: August 20th, Re-Opens: October 14th
- Cap
Juluca's Cap Shack Closes: August
20th, Re-Opens: October 14th
- Cap Juluca's
Pimms Closes: August 20th, Re-Opens: October 14th
- Dolce Vita
Closes: August 26th, Re-Opens Oct.
26th
- Four
Seasons' Bamboo Closes: August 22nd, Re-Opens Oct.
22nd
- Four
Seasons' Sunset Lounge Closes: August 22nd, Re-Opens Oct.
22nd
- Four Seasons'
Salt Closes: August 22nd, Re-Opens Oct.
22nd
- Four Seasons' Half Shell
Closes: August 21st, Re-Opens Oct.
22nd
-
Hibernia Already closed, Re-Opens November 1st
-
Jacala Already closed, Re-Opens
Nov. 2nd
- Julian's At Quintessence Hotel Already closed, Re-Opens November 1st
-
Malliouhana's Celeste Closes: August
22nd, Re-Opens October 21st
-
Malliouhana's Bar Soleil Closes: August
22nd, Re-Opens October 24th
-
Mango's Already closed, Re-Opens Nov. 2
- Sandy Island TBD
- Savi Beach Club Closes: August 21st, Re-Opens: November 1st
- Straw
Hat Restaurant Closes: August 26th, Re-Opens November 1st
- Trattoria
Tramonto Already closed, Re-Opens Nov. 4th
-
Veya Closes: August 17th, Re-Opens Oct. 20th
- Zemi Beach's Stone
Closes: August 20th, Re-Opens Oct. 21st
- Zemi Beach's 20 Knots
Closes: August 20th, Re-Opens Oct. 21st
$$
- Artisan
Closes: August 31st, Re-Opens October 30th
-
Blanchards Beach Shack Closes: August
19th, Re-Opens
Oct. 21st
-
da'Vida's Bayside Grill Already closed, Re-Opens TBD
- Elodia's TBD
- Gwen's Closes: Aug. 28th, Re-Opens: Mid-October
- E's
Oven Closes: August 29th, Re-Opens: October 19th
- Falcon
Nest Closes: August 26th, Re-Opens November 6th
- Good Korma Closes: September 12th, Re-Opens: TBD
- Madeariman Closes: September 3rd, Re-Opens Oct. 15
- Malliouhana's
Leon's Closes: August 31st, Re-Opens October 21st
- The Mill House Closes: August 31st, Re-Opens: October (TBD)
- Olas Closes: September 3rd, Re-Opens: TBD
- Picante Closes: August 18th, Re-Opens November 1st
- SandBar Closes: August 19th, Re-Opens Oct 23rd
- Sharky's TBD
- Sunshine Shack Closes: August 14th, Re-Opens: October (TBD)
- Village Bakehouse Closes: August 23rd, Re-Opens: TBD
- Vincy's On The Beach
Closes: August 23rd, Re-Opens: October 22nd
- Pit Stop by Ben Closes August 24th, Re-Opens: TBD
- Roy's Closes August 11th, Re-Opens: Sep. 16
- Waves Closing for October
$
More Off-Season Closings & Re-Openings
Resorts & Hotels
- Aurora -- Open all season
- Tranquility Beach Anguilla -- Closes September 22nd, Re-opens October 15th, 2024.
- Quintessence -- July 31st, November 1st
- Four Seasons -- Closes Aug. 22th, Re-Opens Oct. 18th
- Frangipani -- Closes Aug. 26th, Re-Opens Nov.1st
- Manoah -- Re-Opens Nov. 1st
- Zemi Beach House -- Closes Aug. 20th, Re-Opens Oct. 21st
- Malliouhana -- Aug. 31st 2024 and Re-opening on Oct. 21st 2024
- Anguilla Great House -- Open all season
- Arawak Beach Club -- Open all season
- Bella Blu -- Closed September 1 through October 15. Reopen on October 16.
- Carimar -- Closes Sept.1st, Re-Opens Oct.7th
- Rendezvous Bay Hotel -- TBD
- Shoal Bay Villas -- Closes Aug. 26th, Re-Opens Oct. 20th
- Turtle's Nest -- Closing Aug. 31st and Re-opening Oct. 15th, 2024.
Transportation & Other Tours
-
Calypso Charters Closes September 1st, Re-Opens October 9th
-
Striker Rum & Reel Charters Open
- Tradition Sailing Closes July 30th, Re-Opens: November 1st
-
Anguilla Water Sports Open all season
-
Anguilla Arts Re-Opens: October 16th
Facebook Comments
Have your say about what you just read! Leave a comment in the box below.