Lit Lounge...

Smooth Nightlife Vibes on Sandy Ground

By: Louise Fayet

Sandy Ground has always been Anguilla's nightlife hot spot, from way back when Johnno's was the "go to" for drinks and dancing, to the days of Pumphouse. Plentiful with restaurants and bars, this strip of sand is the place to be after dinner.

Rounding out the Sandy Ground scene today is...

Lit Lounge



Set on the Eastern side of Sandy Ground (where the sailing school was), Lit Lounge is picture-perfect! Palm trees sway overhead and string lights twinkle above in the night sky.

The building has been renovated. Lit Lounge features a massive wooden deck with high tables and chairs, a long bar with bar seating and a second floor lounge area.

First things first? Make your way to the beautifully lit bar for a tasty Lit Lounge original cocktail!

The Bar



Specialty Cocktails & Bar Eats

The colorful lit menu teases the eye, displaying their list of special cocktails.

Options include classics like daiquiris, coladas, margaritas, mojitos, sours and martinis.

The specialty cocktails are especially fun with names like the Ginger Splash and Quiet Storm.

We started off with a Blue Moon and a Strawberry Daiquiri.

Made by one of our favorite bartenders, Ambrose, you may recognize him from Tasty's!

Blue Moon & Strawberry Daiquiri



Ambrose sure knows how to make a smooth Strawberry Daiquiri, and we loved the presentation. These drinks come in adorable Mason Jars.

As for the Blue Moon? Sweet and strong! A tequila based cocktail with Blue Curaçao, it sure is beautiful. But buyer beware: it packs a potent punch!

Another, lighter specialty cocktail?...

The GINastics



Refreshing and gentle, this one is infused with floral flavors.

When hunger calls, Lit Lounge's kitchen is open all night long. The bar menu offers grilled crayfish and BBQ chicken and ribs.

BBQ Ribs



Satisfying sides to the BBQ include Johnny cakes and...

Seasoned French Fries



Also perfect for late night nibbling are the Johnny cake sliders. Lit Lounge serves up chicken, fish and crayfish sliders.

Chicken Sliders



Crisp Johnny cakes are filled with a flavorful mix of chicken (or fish or crayfish), served with a sweet chili sauce. These were Nori's favorite for the night.

Finger foods don't end there! Johnny cakes with cheese, spring rolls and even house-made pizza are all on the late night food menu.

Half Pepperoni & Half Chicken Pizza



Pizza options include: cheese, pepperoni, lobster, chicken and fish.

Let's Get Lit!

Once it's order up, it's to the dance floor!

Don't miss Lit Lounge on a Thursday night! Karaoke Night is hosted by none other than Darvin Mussington. Sing your heart out under the stars as folks come out in droves to celebrate another beautiful evening in Anguilla.

Karaoke Night at Lit Lounge



Lit Lounge has terrific live music events. Follow them on Facebook for live music announcements.

As for my favorite seat in the house? Head up to the second floor. I love sitting up above the action. The second floor has a spectacular view of the lounge below and Sandy Ground's boats in the distance...

View From The Top!



Tip: Lit Lounge makes for a great spot for sunset cocktails. They open at 6pm, right in time for a famous Sandy Ground Sunset.

Another Spectacular Sandy Ground Sunset!



With nightlife hotspot, Elvis' just down the beach, Lit Lounge is an excellent addition to the Sandy Ground nightlife scene!

Opening Hours & Contact

Hours: Open daily from 6pm.

Tel: (264) 476-9966

Location: Click here.