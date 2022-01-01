Mango's Seaside Grill,

Anguilla Restaurant At The

Sea's Edge on Barnes Bay...

A Family Favorite

By: Louise Fayet

One of Anguilla's most timeless high-end restaurants, Mango's has been loved by many for decades.

From its setting that blends casual, laidback beach bar with high-end eatery, to its extra-fresh seafood, to its location right at the edge of the surf...

Welcome to Mango's Seaside Grill, the ever-elegant Anguilla restaurant on Barnes Bay.

Upon entering Mango's, an aura of tranquility washes over you. The restaurant is dressed in calming colors, which are nicely contrasted against a tropical mural on the restaurant's far wall.

Dim-lit tables create a soft and delicate atmosphere underneath the awning.

What really sets Mango's ambience apart is its seaside setting.

Enjoying the Seaside Dining



On a wooden deck on the sand, some nights, you can nearly reach out and touch the waves. Lights illuminate the crashing waves on Barnes Bay. Here, you are at the sea's edge.

The restaurant feels sand-swept, without compromising a certain finesse and feeling of sophistication. Mango's is the perfect blend of high-end restaurant and laid-back "beach shack."

Insider Tip: Be sure to make reservations for a table on the edge of the deck. These are the best tables in the house.

Mango's Menu

Kevin, the bartender, whips you up tasty cocktails as you browse the menu. A Mango's rum punch and a mojito always puts you right at ease...

Cocktails by the Sea



Andrea, a familiar face at Mango's, brings out crusty, warm rolls (made fresh daily!) as you enjoy your drinks.

Warm Toasty Buns



Mango's menu is rich with seafood favorites and classic Anguillian favorites... grilled whole snapper, Anguillian lobster and locally caught fish dishes. Owners Kim & Dave always ensure their seafood is the freshest.

Appetizers include Mango's conch chowder, calamari salad, tartar of the day, the black bean soup, mixed salad, and...

The Famous Lobster Cake



This fried lobster-filled cake has a special place in our hearts. It has been a favorite of my mom's for over a decade! More than 10 years later? It's as good as ever. Mango's cuisine stands the test of time.

Served with a tomato tartar sauce and a mixed salad, this famous lobster cake is a must have!

Also from the starters section...

Classic Ceasar Salad



Crisp chopped lettuce is tossed with freshly grated parmesan and home-made garlic croutons. Top your salad with jerk chicken for an extra kick.

On to the entrées. Here, you truly witness the talent and creativity of the kitchen.

With so many tasty options to choose from, we asked Andrea to recommend her favorite from the seafood section. At Mango's, you can never go wrong with a seafood dish.

First up...

Grilled Spicy Whole Snapper



Locally caught snapper is grilled in a crispy crust of Mango's unique blend of herbs and spices. Sides of ginger infused sweet potato purée and roasted vegetables complete this dish.

Special Bonus: Not an expert in filleting your fish? No problem, Andrea does it for you table-side!

Table-Side Fillet Snapper



This dish is always cooked to perfection. Moist and flaky fish soaks up all of the spices and herbs. It is all enhanced by the flavorful buttery sauce. It gets a 10/10 from me every time!

The five pepper crusted New York strip loin is another hit...

5 Pepper Crusted Strip Loin



Talk about delicious! Every bite melts in your mouth. This sizable steak is served with a colorful heap of grilled vegetables and a savory green peppercorn sauce. The delectable sauce is a highlight. As a huge fan of black pepper, this dish is always a star for me!

Last but not least, one of the most anticipated parts of Mango's menu?

Dessert!

No visit to Mangos is complete without satisfying your sweet tooth. All dessert options are also homemade, which makes choosing just one extra-tough...

Coconut cheese cake, warm dark chocolate cake, ginger creme brûlée, apple tart, vanilla bean ice cream served with warm chocolate sauce or raspberry purée, fruit flavored sorbet and...

The Mango's Banana Split



Generous scoops of vanilla ice-cream are served in a freshly baked pastry cup. The cup is filled with banana and diced tropical fruit and topped with raspberry purée, chocolate sauce and whipped cream. This may be the prettiest banana split we've seen. It always goes down as fresh and tasty.

Tip: Mango's is also the only Anguilla restaurant that serves a banana split!

Also up for grabs is...

Key Lime & Lemon Pie



Home-made key lime pie is topped with freshly whipped cream and drizzles of raspberry purée. A spoonful always makes a pleasant end to a perfect evening.

Mango's has a loyal following and it's no wonder why. With decades of experience under their belts, Mango's knows all of the ins-and-outs and intricacies involved in delivering a five-star experience.

The service is friendly and accommodating, and well-timed. The pace of the meal is perfect for conversation and enjoying the sounds of the sea.

A well-executed, local and fresh menu, a relaxed yet refined beach feeling... Mango's makes you feel right at home at the sea's edge. This is what Anguilla dining is all about.

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: Mango's is located on Barnes Bay.

Map Data © Google

Hours: Wednesday - Monday's (Closed Tuesday's) Lunch 11:30am - 2:30pm Dinner 6:30pm - 9pm

Tel: 264-497-6479