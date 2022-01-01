Lunch, Steps From the Sand, at

Mango's Seaside Grill

Food, ambience, service, location are the four major criteria for ranking restaurants. As we've seen from dinner at Mango's Seaside Grill, Mango's ranks highly on all four accounts.

During the daytime for lunch? Its beachfront location is especially charming.

Mango's For Lunch



Just down the beach from Four Seasons Anguilla, Mango's Seaside Grill sits right at the sea's edge.

The restaurant's deck is just slightly elevated from the beach's sandy shores. At Mango's, you are quite literally "on the beach."

Beachfront Dining



The restaurant sits right on the shores of beautiful Barnes Bay.

Barnes Bay is a special beach for our family. It was home to us on our first vacation to Anguilla, and we later lived there while we were building our Anguilla house.

Every trip back to Barnes and to Mango's feels like old times. Here, we always feel at ease and right at home.

Barnes Bay Blues



Mango's For Lunch

On a cloudless Anguilla afternoon, Mango's calls your name...

Mango's Beach Chairs



Beach chairs at the ready, Barnes Bay surf just a few yards from the deck, and a wide and varied menu... this is the perfect lunch setting.

Mango's serves lunch from 12-2:30pm every day of the week in-season, except Tuesdays.

Picture-Perfect Lunch Setting



The restaurant's owners, Dave & Kim Coburn, are always around for lunch, and personally check in on each table.

Their genuinely warm and friendly personalities shine through as they welcome you. They have a pure passion for Anguilla, having lived on the island since the '80s. It is always a pleasure to see them.

With Dave Coburn in the Kitchen!



What's for lunch?...

Excellent Lunch Fare

While you scan the menu, enjoy a cool drink (Mango's serves one of my Dad's favorite rum punches!). It is the tastiest way to whet your appetite!

Mango's Rum Punch



Mango's lunch menu offers something for everyone.

Soups: Black Bean soup, etc.

Sandwiches: Roast turkey breast, herb-crusted roast beef, fish sandwich, etc.

Salads: Warm Seafood salad, a Chef's salad, Caesar with chicken/snapper/shrimp, etc.

Pizzas: Cheese trio (mozzarella, romano, monterey jack), rasta (onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, calamata olives, feta cheese), seafood (lobster, shrimp, snapper), etc.

Desserts: Banana split, warm chocolate cake, apple tart, etc.

Let's Eat!

We always begin lunch with...

Warm Seafood Salad



Mango's is famous for their excellent seafood dishes. The warm seafood salad is no exception! It exceeds all expectations.

Chunks of sautéed snapper, grouper, shrimps and mussels are mixed together with mushrooms, leeks, tomatoes and bliss potatoes. The whole mix is bathed in an herb balsamic vinaigrette and finished with fresh lettuce, carrots and red onions.

If only every salad could taste this rich and savory ;-)

Next up? We love Mango's sandwiches.

The roast beef sandwich always gets our lunch vote. It goes down as my Dad's favorite sandwich on-island!

The Roast Beef Sandwich



Real roast beef is herb-crusted and layered with peppercorn mayonnaise and aged cheddar cheese. It is served on your choice of rye, 12 grain, pumpernickel or sourdough, and comes with coleslaw and Mango's perfectly-cooked french fries.

Oh so flavorful and juicy, each bite is pure delight.

If it is fish you prefer, Mango's serves up a tasty fish sandwich on a soft ciabatta roll. Prepared with the catch of the day, it pairs perfectly with Mango's house-made tartar sauce.

The Mahi Mahi Sandwich



As we finish the last bites of our meals and sips of our drinks, we never want lunch to end.

Afternoons at Mango's are always quiet and laid-back, no one rushing you in or out. Not more than a few other couples on the beach.

Can't peaceful afternoons like this continue forever?

And then we always remember... it's not over yet! We can't miss Mango's dessert...

Warm Apple Tart for Dessert



Served with homemade vanilla bean ice cream and apple caramel sauce, with four spoons it's always gone in a hurry.

After lunch, linger a while longer and enjoy the sights and sounds of Barnes Bay, sparkling in the sun.

Perfectly situated on Barnes Bay, Mango's Seaside Grill is a wonderful lunch choice for a calm and private beach afternoon of tasty favorites and drinks, and good company with the waiters, bartender, and Dave himself.

And don't forget you can work off your lunch with a nice snooze on one of Mango's beach chairs ;-)

It's always an idyllic afternoon at Mango's.

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: Mango's is located on Barnes Bay.

Directions: Mango's is located on Barnes Bay.

Hours: Open for lunch in-season only, closed Tuesday.

Tel: 264-497-6479

Menu: Click here