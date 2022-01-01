Roy's Bayside Grill...

An Anguilla Favorite For Steaks,

Seafood & Excellent Service

By: Cassie Lewis & Nori Evoy

An Anguilla favorite, loved for its warm and welcoming vibe, excellent eats and setting right on Sandy Ground beach, the reasons are many to love Roy's!

Welcome to Roy's Bayside Grill



The open air, colorful restaurant boasts lots of seating options. Dine in their large dining room, in their more private gazebos...

Or pull up a seat in our favorite spot over looking the sea...

Best Seat In The House!



Many moons ago, Roy's Bayside Grill was tucked away on Crocus Bay. Home to the best fish & chips on the island, it was the most charming English pub. It was then known as Roy's Place, owned and operated by Roy himself.

Today, Roy's Bayside Grill maintains that laid-back, easy-going and welcoming English-pub vibe (complete with bar with TV and Heineken on tap!), with Roy's daughter, Claire and her husband, Patrick at the helm.

Love At First Bite

Roy's Bayside Grill



I still remember the first time we stepped foot inside the "new Roy's" way back in 2004.

We met up with our friend and favorite Anguilla real estate agent, Jackie Pascher to try, what she declared to be - the best fish & chips on the island.

"You won't be disappointed," Jackie promised.

It arrived!



Upon the first forkful of fresh, soft snapper enveloped in light, hot, crispy batter, we were smitten!

Roy's uses the freshest of snapper, the batter always light, never heavy, the whole dish served with fresh-cut chips and a side of tartar sauce.

With our eyes feasting on Sandy Ground's beauty and our mouths on true British fish and chips, we were in heaven!

Flash forward years later and Roy's famous fish & chips stand the test of time...

The Famous Fish & Chips



If fish & chips doesn't catch your fancy, Roy's has plenty of other mouthwatering mains on the lunch menu. The 8oz. Angus Beef Burger is often touted as one of Anguilla's best...

Roy's Angus Beef Burger



Served on a homemade sesame seed bun with lettuce, red onion and your choice of extra toppings including swiss, cheddar or mozzarella cheese, fried onions, mushrooms and bacon! The word "sumptuous" doesn't even begin to describe this delectable burger.

Richly enough, the menu is also stacked with many local Caribbean dishes, like chicken curry and sautéed local snapper. All reasonably priced and oh-so yummy!

Rounding out the irresistible mains is dessert...

Roy's Flourless Chocolate Cake



The homemade slice of flourless chocolate cake is one of our favorites. Pleasantly accompanied by a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with warm chocolate sauce, it's almost too good to eat.

After Lunch Relaxation

After lunch, it's time to grab a cocktail...

And head to the beach or hang by the bar and enjoy a game of darts or catch a sporting event.

The good vibes are never in short supply at Roy's!

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: Roy's is located in Sandy Ground. Take the Sandy Ground round about and stay straight. The road will bend and then fork. Take the left fork. Roy's will be on your right. Use the map below for exact location.

Click To View In Google Maps Map Data © Google

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday open for lunch and dinner (11am-10pm). Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday (8am-10pm). Closed Monday.

Tel: 264-497-2470

Menu: Click here