Cip's By Cipriani...

Venetian-Inspired Elegance on Maunday's Bay

By: Louise Fayet

If it is seaside dining you seek, you cannot get closer to the Caribbean Sea than Cip's. Touching the water of Maunday's Bay, the lapping waves set a soothing tone for the evening to come.

Welcome To Cip's



Cip’s by Cipriani is Cap Juluca’s nod to the Belmond’s Italian sister property, Belmond Hotel Cipriani. As in Venice, at Cip's the ocean surrounds you, Italian eats delight, and elegance and charm are in every detail.

Click the video below for an evening at Cip's...

Step Inside Cip's

Through Moorish-style arched doorways, setting foot inside Cip's is like entering a Moroccan and tropical dream.

Green and white triangular tiles line the floor and ceiling. The bar is painted green while dangling lights in thatched shades illuminate the marble counter tops.

Bar at Cip's



Adopting its dining concept from Cap Juluca's former Spice restaurant, Cip's is a relatively casual dinner restaurant, one part lounge and one part restaurant.

Inside the bar area, the room is lined with tropical bench-type seating for lounging. Rich emerald green and white is the color scheme of choice, bringing a distinct air of Venetian flair.

A few steps away, the restaurant’s dining areas tier down to the sea. Sit closest to the water to be fully under the night stars.

Elegant Dining Area



The waterfront terrace also offers a refreshing sea breeze and breathtaking views of the water that reflect the lights of Cap Juluca.

How About This For a Dinner View?



Cip's is helmed by two talented Italian sous chefs: Salvo, from Southern Italy, and Erika, from the North.

Together, they craft a menu and dining experience that takes guests on a delightful culinary journey through the diverse flavors of Italy, from the northern regions to the southern shores.

Meet Chef Salvo Musumeci

At Cip’s, Chef Salvo brings his heartfelt passion and global expertise to the kitchen. A native of Giarre, Italy, his love for cooking was nurtured growing up above a small restaurant, where he spent his childhood folding pizza boxes and watching chefs at work.

Louise & Chef Salvo



After starting his career as a teenage waiter, Chef Salvo pursued formal training at a hotel school before working in England, Spain, Paris, and Mexico. A pivotal role at the prestigious Royal Automobile Club in Epsom, England, eventually led him to join Belmond in Taormina, Italy, in 2019.

Now, Chef Salvo and Chef Erika bring a touch of Italy to every dish, creating memorable dining experiences for guests.

Italian & Caribbean Cuisine

Nights at Cip's begin with a warm welcome in the form of freshly baked bread, served with a duo of rich olive oil and a zesty vinaigrette.

Adding to the magic, Cip's presents its signature Sorbetto cocktail, crafted tableside. This delightful creation combines the smoothness of Mutiny Vodka with the refreshing tang of bergamot sorbet and the effervescence of Prosecco.

Sorbetto Cocktails



Watching it come together at your table is as enjoyable as savoring the first sip.

Cip’s takes cocktails to an art form, with an inventive menu that surprises and delights. Our evening began with the visually striking Fat Kumbers, served in martini glasses with cucumber juice ice cubes that added a refreshing twist as they melted.

Fat Kumber Cocktails



Another standout was the Truffle Gimlet, an elegant mix of Hendrick’s, Cocchi Bianco, homemade pear cordial, and a unique touch of truffle and parsley oil—a true masterpiece of flavor.

Whether you’re sipping a Corossini with soursop purée and prosecco or diving into the rich complexity of a Rucolarita, Cip’s cocktails are as imaginative as they are irresistible.

The menu begins with classic Italian “antipasti" of the best Italian cured meats and Yellow fin tuna carpaccio, in addition to…

Burrata Caprese



Creamy burrata from Puglia paired with heirloom tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and petite basil. A simple dish elevated by its fresh and flavorful ingredients.

Another choice on the starters selection…

Ricotta di Mandorle



Homemade almond ricotta with a side of truffle honey, served with crispy sourdough bread. A unique and fragrant appetizer with a delightful balance of nutty and sweet notes.

The menu transitions gracefully into 'Primi Piatti,' showcasing hearty Italian classics crafted with love, featuring house-made pastas prepared to perfection.

This section includes the rich Ravioli alla Sorrentina, and the indulgent Linguine Aragosta & Gamberi Rossi with Anguillian lobster and Sicilian red prawns and highly recommended by chef was the...

Maccheroncino alla Norma



Fresh maccheroni tossed with San Marzano tomatoes, roasted eggplant, and ricotta salata. This classic Sicilian dish offers a comforting medley of smoky and tangy flavors.

Don’t underestimate this pasta dish! Seriously filling, it is packed with rich tomato flavor.

Moving on, next is the menu's “Secondi Piatti”. Options include the Aragostella Gratinata with local crayfish, the Tagliata di Manzo New York strip steak, the vegetarian Cotoletta di Melanzane eggplant Milanese and the...

Pesce alla Mediterranea



This dish does not disappoint!

Local catch of the day - grouper fillet served with cherry tomatoes, Taggiasca olives, and capers. The delicate fish pairs beautifully with the vibrant, briny Mediterranean accompaniments. The fish melts in your mouth.

Next, Cip’s selection of hand-crafted pizzas, where Italian tradition meets bold flavors!

Highlights include the Margherita with fresh basil and mozzarella, the Diavola with spicy salami and chili oil for a fiery kick and...

Tartufo Pizza



Featuring Umbrian truffle cream, “fior di latte” mozzarella, mascarpone, and Parmigiano Reggiano. This indulgent pizza is a truffle lover’s dream, with a rich and aromatic profile.

Sweet Endings At Cip's

Our #1 rule for dining in Anguilla? Always save room for dessert :-)

Cip's menu offers a variety of desserts but my all time favorite from Cip's...

The Classic Tiramisu



This tiramisu will never let you down. Topped with a dusting of chocolate powder - chilled and not too sweet, this is my idea of the perfect dessert.

Almost too full to move, Cip’s left us completely satisfied!

The buratta starter, rich pasta, fish selection and tiramisu dessert were truly divine dishes. When it comes to ambiance? Credit must be given to Belmond! Cip's timeless setting at Cap Juluca delivers on its promise of casual Venetian elegance, Anguilla-style.

Moonlight Views at Cip's



Cip's is open for breakfast daily 7-10:30am, dinner every night (Sunday to Monday) from 6 PM to 9:30 PM. For reservations, call: 264-497-6666

Menus: Visit here.