The Manoah Ocean Beach Club...

A Touch of St. Tropez in Anguilla

Bright, striking and inviting... that's Manoah!

There's no missing this dazzling hotel! Like a spectacular sandcastle, it stands out in the middle of Shoal Bay East.

Their signature restaurant sits right on the sands of Shoal Bay. Equally eye-catching to the hotel, Manoah's Ocean Beach Club takes your breath away.

Step Inside The Manoah Ocean Beach Club

Expansive and sparkling, Manoah is a first class seat on Shoal Bay East.

The mix of stark whites, earthy browns and bright, striking blues create seamless flow from their hypnotizing pool...

The Pool at Manoah's Ocean Beach Club



To their restaurant and bar...

To the powdery white sands of beloved Shoal Bay East...

Beachfront at Manoah's Ocean Beach Club



The restaurant blends a French, St. Barths-chic feel (the developer has ties to St. Tropez and that influence can be felt throughout the property) with that laid-back air of unpretentiousness characteristic to Anguilla.

Let's settle into cocktails and lunch on Manoah's terrace.

Anguillian-French Cuisine

We asked Dave, our bartender for the day, to whip us up his favorite cocktails. He did not disappoint!

Manoah Rum Punch & Manoah Colada



The rum punch goes down as an all time favorite. Fruity, strong, sweet, garnished with an orange slice, a bright cherry and a dusting of nutmeg... ahhh, just how I love them.

The colada bursts with flavor, made with Blue Curaçao liqueur and hints of lime. It is refreshing, and it matches the Shoal Bay sea!

What's for lunch? Ocean Beach Club offers a tight menu of starters, mains and desserts.

Items include chicken fingers, fish bites, guacamole and...

Panko Shrimp



Jumbo shrimp are fried in a crispy breadcrumb batter and served with a tasty dip. This appetizer always disappears quickly!

Next up...

Tuna Tartar



This is the star of the appetizers. Finely chopped tuna chunks are mixed with pineapple and peppers, and topped with a creamy guacamole. Flaky chips are served on the side. Fresh and zesty, it is a perfectly executed dish.

From there, the menu flows into sandwiches, salads, pasta and entrees.

Choices include a club sandwich, veggie burger, chicken burger, steak burger and...

The Manoah Burger



Before going any further, let us take a moment to appreciate this beautiful burger.

A hefty hand-made patty is topped with melted cheese, crispy bacon, onions, lettuce, tomato and pickles. It is all assembled on a soft sesame bun. The best part? The side serving of guacamole! It takes the burger to another level. The French fries complete the meal and seal the deal! One of Anguilla's top burgers.

Also up for grabs...

The Mahi-Mahi Fish Burger



Thick pieces of mahi are layered with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and pickles, and popped on a sesame bun. The burger is served with your choice of regular or sweet potato fries.

From the salads, go with a classic goat cheese or a chicken salad. If it is seafood you prefer, Manoah offers a grilled shrimp salad and a Nicoise salad...

Generous slices of tuna, red onion, peppers, chopped lettuce and tomatoes are all finished with a perfectly cooked egg. Flavorful and fresh!

Too stuffed to even move, the only thing left on the agenda is to rum punch away on Shoal Bay...

Another Round, Dave!



For taste, quality and presentation... Manoah gets 10/10.

See You Soon, Manoah!



Map, Hours & Contact

Directions: Follow the main Shoal Bay road towards the entrance of Uncle Ernie's and Madeariman. Before reaching the very bottom of that sloped road, take the right into Manoah's strong gates. Parking is available on site.

Hours: Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

Tel.: 264-498-5900

Menu: Click here