Sunny Bluu Villas...

Your Home Away From Home

Tucked away in the heart of Anguilla's coveted West End, Sunny Bluu Villas is a modern and comfortable home, all just a one-minute stroll from the white sands of Meads Bay.

Welcome to Sunny Bluu Villas



Nestled between the Four Seasons Resort and Savi Beach Club, this property is perfectly positioned for guests who want to be close to some of Anguilla's finest beaches, restaurants and attractions while enjoying the comforts of a private vacation home.

Click 'play' below for a full tour of Sunny Bluu Villas...

Comprising two beautifully appointed one-bedroom rentals under one roof, Sunny Bluu Villas can be rented separately or together, making it an excellent pick for couples, families and friends traveling together.

Best of all? Meads Bay's waters are only moments away.

Your Location

At Sunny Bluu Villas you are a stone's throw from Meads Bay. You are not far from top-tier beaches like Barnes Bay, Maundays Bay and restaurants like the restaurants at Four Seasons, Savi, Ocean Echo, Sharky's, Leon's and Straw Hat.

We Love Meads Bay



With such a great location, Sunny Bluu Villas is an excellent choice for couples, small families and friends looking for exceptional value in Anguilla's West End!

Let's step inside...

Inside Sunny Bluu Villas

Let's begin with the north-facing villa.

You are welcomed by a spacious front porch with a large dining table and plenty of seating. It is the perfect place for morning coffee before heading to Meads Bay or an evening drink after sunset.

Step inside and you'll find a bright, airy living space filled with natural light. Comfortable seating, calming coastal colors and a Smart TV make it easy to relax after a day at the beach.

Living Room



The space is great for unwinding after a day at the beach or to gather together before heading out for dinner.

With its open-concept design the living area flows seamlessly into the kitchen.

Our favorite feature? The large kitchen island with bar seating. It is the perfect place to enjoy breakfast together or chat while meals are being prepared.

Kitchen Island & Bar Seating



Just beyond the island, the fully equipped kitchen is outfitted with full-size stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, microwave, coffee maker and generous counter space.

The Fully Equipped Kitchen



Just beyond the kitchen is the bedroom...

Two Queen Bedroom



The bedroom has two queen-size Nectar mattresses dressed in soft sheets, ensuring a restful night's sleep after a day spent exploring Anguilla.

Bright and inviting, the room has closet space, air conditioning, a Smart TV and an ensuite bathroom.

Bathroom



The bathroom is fresh and clean with dual sinks, an illuminated mirror and a walk-in shower accented with beautiful beach-inspired tile-work.

Better yet, a full-size washer and dryer are neatly tucked away, making longer stays even more convenient.

Connecting the Two Rentals

One of Sunny Bluu Villas' most unique features is the connecting door located between the two accommodations.

For larger families or groups traveling together, both rentals can be connected, creating the perfect setup for larger families or groups who want extra space while still enjoying the privacy of separate accommodations.

Through the connecting door, we arrive at the second rental...

Living Room



The second rental offers the same thoughtful layout with a few differences of its own. It opens into a welcoming living room complete with comfortable seating and tasteful island-inspired décor.

Here you can find the pull-out sofa that allows the villa to comfortably accommodate up to four guests.

The fully equipped kitchen features sleek stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and plenty of space to prepare meals.

Kitchen



Just beyond the kitchen awaits the spacious king bedroom.

King Bedroom



Similar in layout, this bedroom has a large king size bed with a temper-pedic mattress, closet space, a desk for working and ensuite bathroom.

The modern ensuite bathroom features a beautiful walk-in shower and washer and dryer.

The shower deserves a special mention, too. It is so spacious and cavernous and even features a rain shower head!

Steps from Meads Bay

Meads Bay Beach



Of course, one of the greatest luxuries of staying at Sunny Bluu Villas is its location.

Within just one minute, you can stroll to the tranquil shores of Meads Bay.

Beach chairs, an umbrella and beach toys are also available with your stay!

Boutique in size yet big on comfort, Sunny Bluu Villas offers a true home-away-from-home experience in one of Anguilla's most desirable locations.