Uchu...

Peruvian Cuisine & Champagne Sunsets

Uchu's setting has forever been a favorite for its elegance and its blue views. As the sun illuminates the beach's powdery-fine sands, Maunday's Bay's blue water sparkles in the distance. Delightful cocktails and tasty bites are served to your plush seat by the sea. It is a recipe for perfection.

Uchu & Its Emerald Pool



A Grand Setting

Step inside Uchu and you are whisked into an old fashioned dream.

Uchu's Bar



Belmond excels in blending vintage charm with modern luxury. Uchu's bar is a definitive example. Dressed in deep greens, with a black marble bar and strips and touches of gold throughout, it is both romantic and sophisticated.

The theme continues outside with the most enchanting addition to the entire Belmond property, Uchu's emerald pool.

Uchu's Terrace



Emerald green sparkles under the Anguilla sun, beckoning you to slip inside. Its fountain bubbles at one end. At its opposite side, its waterfall runs down into an infinity edge pool below. Each tile twinkles like a gem stone.

The emerald pool is a most inspired touch that evokes the most exotic and upscale dreams. So striking, this could be a setting in a James Bond film. It is jaw-dropping.

Elegant seating surrounds and fans out from the pool. Additional seating wraps around the bar area.

Touches of ceramic pots and a variety of succulents, bougainvillea, palms, intricate wooden chairs and Maunday's Bay itself all round out the other-worldly feel.

Wrap Around Terrace Seating



Meet Chef Cesar Landeo

Boasting one of the most popular types of cuisine in the world, Uchu is rich in Peruvian flavor.

Chef Cesar Landeo



Hailing from Peru, Chef Cesar Landeo has been with the Belmond family for over 12 years. His craft has taken him throughout his home country. From the peaks and valleys of Arequipa and Cusco, to the bustling capital of Lima, Chef brings a world of Peruvian culture to Uchu.

The only Peruvian restaurant on the island, let's see what Chef Cesar has in store.

Uchu For Lunch

Mid-day on Maunday's Bay calls for a refreshing cocktail.

Mid-Day Reprieve From The Sun



For a drink as blue-tiful as the sea, go with the Maunday's Mule. A mix of Blue Curacao, lime juice, vodka and ginger beer, the citrus ginger foam is an extra-refreshing touch. Another favorite? The Paradise Passion, a "must" for gin lovers. Gin is mixed with elderflower, club soda, lime juice and hibiscus syrup.

Finally, for fans of Cosmos, Maunday's does theirs with a tropical twist. This cosmo is made of mango purée, passion fruit, vodka, lime juice, cointreau and coconut rum.

Maunday's Mule



Cocktails pair perfectly with Chef's Arequipa Hummus.

Arequipa Hummus



Chef makes this hummus all his own by adding fresh Peruvian flavors of onions, tomato, coriander and lime juice. The whole chickpeas and walnuts bring a satisfying "bite" to this dish. The plate is served with colorful tortilla chips, making it a perfect plate "to share."

Other appetizers include gazpacho and a variety of salads, including a "classic"...

Crayfish Barclay Salad



A nod to Cap Juluca's former restaurant, Barclays, this salad features a sizable portion of pan-fried crayfish served in-shell. It is served atop a bed of lettuce, tomato and avocado, all finished with a raspberry dressing. If light and bright with a touch of sweet is to your liking, the crayfish salad more than delivers.

Moving on to entrees, Maunday's lunch menu features a variety of ceviches, tacos, grilled seafood, wraps, burgers and sandwiches.

Finally, Belmond knows how to please every sweet tooth. Uchu's dessert menu includes crème brûlée, "lemon delicious", fresh fruit and...

Coconut Custard



Coconut custard is topped with pistachio ice cream and garnished with dried meringue and a roasted pistachio crumble. A light way to end the day!

For chocolate lovers? Uchu has us covered.

Chocolate Bar & Guanabana



A rich dark chocolate bar is layered with guanabana, also known as soursop. The combination of the rich dark chocolate and the sour of the soursop ignites every tastebud on your tongue. The scoop of chocolate ice cream is a welcomed treat on a warm day.

From an array of classic Peruvian dishes with tropical twists, and decadent desserts, it is safe to say that Uchu offers an exciting lunch menu.

Chef does not end there. Come sunset hour? Chef creates the ultimate tapas experience at Belmond's Uchu.

Peruvian Tapas

To best begin your evening, match your cocktail to the setting.

Strawberry Emoliente Ice Tea & Tequila Cooler



From the "Non-Alcoholic Cocktails," we love the Emoliente Ice Tea. It is said that Emoliente has healing powers. This drink will make you a believer! To kick the flavor up a notch, add your choice of mango, passion fruit or strawberry.

Now for tequila lovers, the Tequila Cooler features a combination of tequila, jalapeno, pineapple and lime. This cocktail may pack a punch but it will keep you cool all evening :-)

Crisp cocktails in-hand, prepare to dive into the world of fine Peruvian dining.

Plantain Chips & Corn



Uchu's menu is separated into three sections inspired by Peru's different eco-systems: The Coast, The Jungle and The Andes.

"The Coast" begins with the Ceviche Carretillero...

Local fish of the day, fried calamari, sweet potato cubes and crispy corn nuts all rest in "tiger's milk," a spicy marinade often used to prepare ceviche. The buttery-soft, sumptuous slices of fresh snapper are especially divine, marinated in the citrusy tiger milk and topped with slices of red onion.

We also loved the addition of the crispy calamari. It brings a welcomed crunch to the dish.

Next, a classic Peruvian dish...

Pescado a la Chorrillana



Catch of the day is cooked in a bell pepper, onion, cilantro and cassava stew. A hefty piece of snapper bathed in a hearty sauce, this robust dish is packed with flavor.

Creativity shines in Chef's next menu section, "The Jungle.""

From the appetizer options...

Ceviche Amazonico



This dish features a mix of fish of the day, heath of palm, plantain chips, sweet potato cubes and crispy corn nuts. Special Touch: The heath of palm and sweet potato cubes are sourced from the jungles of Peru!

Chef brings light flavors to the dish by adding avocado and the classic citrusy tiger milk.

Another playful Peruvian dish from the main course options...

El Plato de San Juan



Flank steak is cooked to your liking and slathered in a tasty, tangy chimichurri sauce. The steak is complemented by Juane, a traditional Peruvian rice dish. Rice is seasoned with a variety of spices, combined with hard-boiled egg, and cooked in a bijao leaf. This dish doesn't end there. It also comes with "Quillabamba slaw", a coleslaw laced with blueberries.

Finally, a special tip...

Champagne Sunsets

Be sure to time your tapas to the sunset!

Sunset Sabrage



Sunset hour is champagne hour at Uchu. It is celebrated Belmond-style with Sabrage. The Belmond team teaches you the ways of Sabrage with an antique sword and a chilled bottle of champagne. This may be the most memorable way to end a day in Anguilla.

Champagne Sunsets at Uchu



When the sun goes down? Belmond takes your breath away all over again!

Night Fall at Uchu



There is no better way to end the evening than with a sweet treat.

We highly recommend the Crème Brûlée.

Crème Brûlée



Every detail of this dish is perfect. Your first spoonful comes with a delightful surprise. The bottom of this crème brûlée has a fanciful purple corn pudding. An extra-special layer within an already extra-special dessert!

The creamy goodness... the quinoa tuile... the freshest berries... yep, this dessert is like a trip to heaven.

Also up for grabs...

Blueberry Pie



A sweet tart is filled with pillowy soft cream and topped with blueberries. Chef pairs it with with caju nut and pisco coconut cream.

From indulgent cocktails and eats, to a sumptuous setting and a most striking way to celebrate the day, Belmond's Uchu is impressive. Cheers to champagne sunsets and magical nights at Uchu at Belmond Cap Juluca!

Directions, Hours & Contact

Tel: 264-497-6666

Hours: Bar daily: 9am-11pm. Lunch daily: 11am-5pm. Dinner nightly: 6:30-9:30pm.

Directions: At Belmond Cap Juluca