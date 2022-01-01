Anguilla Real Estate:

West End

West End is one of Anguilla's most coveted destinations. It's home to the island's most luxurious resorts including Four Seasons, Cap Juluca and Malliouhana.

If you are looking to be close to some of the island's top hotels and restaurants, look no further than West End's lesser known gems! This article will cover three areas ripe with real estate bargains: West End Bay, Sherrick's Bay and Lower West End Point.

West End Bay

Let's start with the most overlooked beach in Anguilla, West End Bay. With ultra luxury resorts and swanky Anguilla villas right next door, you'd think this beach would be well known.

Getting recognition can be tough! However, that spells "opportunity" in the way of sensational land at reasonable prices, both a bit inland as well as seafront. It is an area that is as beautiful as Barnes Bay, but with some truly outstanding Caribbean real estate.

You'll find Anguillians and their families here from time to time. But no one else.

Let's see where we are on the island...