Karaya Anguilla... Mediterranean Magic on Shoal Bay West

By: Louise Fayet

There is always a buzz of excitement that runs through-out the island whenever Carrie and Jerry Bogar create something new.

The culinary duo behind the famous Veya, SandBar, and Meze have long been favorites for creative dishes, inviting hospitality and the most magical ambiance.

Well, they have done it again!

Welcome to Karaya



Formerly known as Trattoria, this iconic spot has been completely reborn.

Join us in the video below for an evening at Karaya...

Now the restaurant offers a Mediterranean menu with delicious flavors, island soul and Carrie's unmistakable touch.

From the moment you arrive, you feel those classy tropical vibes.

The hand-painted tropical mural in the corridor guides you toward the bright and airy dining room.

Named for the Taíno-Arawak word meaning “moonlight,” Karaya is a nod to Anguilla’s past and the shimmering Shoal Bay beach set right in front of you...

Lunch with a View



Inside, the space has been completely redone with soft natural Caribbean tones that highlight the white vaulted ceilings.

The dining area has wooden tables with woven chairs and soft cushions - each seat offering views of Shoal Bay West.

Karaya is comfortable and cozy without being casual, a perfect set up for this beachfront favorite.

Now, let's settle in for lunch...

Lunch at Karaya

First things first, we start with drinks. Karaya’s drink menu is bright and colorful.

Highly recommended, we began with one of their Signature Slushies: the Tropical Sangria...

A beautiful blend of fruit, frosé and raspberry liqueur. Icy and refreshing, this is the kind of cocktail that puts you right into vacation mode.

Drinks in hand, time to tackle the menu.

The menu at Karaya is unique to Anguilla. Carrie blends the heart of the Mediterranean with flavors of Anguilla.

One dish that sticks out from the appetizers is the Roasted Beets with orange, pistachio, feta and dill.

Earthy, bright, creamy and crunchy all at once, Carrie sure does know how to balance a dish. This starter is light and healthy.

Other starters include the yellowfin tuna crudo with zucchini ribbons, charred octopus with white beans, lemon, olive oil & smoked paprika or the crispy calamari with lemon-caper aioli.

Next..

The Nicoise Salad



Perfectly cooked potatoes, crisp haricots verts, olives, boiled eggs and white anchovies drizzled in a dijon and shallot vinaigrette.

You can top it with fancy tinned tuna or local seared tuna and you have a salad that is filling and delicious.

Also excellent and raved about is the Karaya Salad, a refreshing plate of cucumber, tomatoes, sweet peppers and feta.

Now, from the Sandwiches & Mains section, perhaps the most photogenic dish of the lunch...

Karaya’s Signature Smash Burger



Two tender and juicy patties with melted cheese on a potato brioche bun. Served with a colorful salad and crispy french fries, this burger is top tier.

Another top pick for lunch is the Grilled Snapper sandwich.

Beautifully seasoned and served on crisp house made baguette with lemon-aleppo aioli, lettuce and tomato.

You can also choose souvlaki chicken which is equally flavorful.

Other tempting options include the marinated steak baguette with chimichurri or the lamb burger with tzatziki.

Of course to finish the afternoon we had to get dessert.

Choose from the Napoleon with vanilla and salted caramel millefeuille, Tiramisu semifreddo, the Strawberry Hibiscus Pavlova or the...

Raspberry Clafoutis



Delicate and fruity, paired with the homemade vanilla ice cream and white chocolate sauce, each bite was refreshing and satisfying.

Karaya becomes a whole new experience once the sun begins to set.

Dinner at Karaya

If you’re looking for something more romantic, dinner at Karaya is a must.

Karaya at Sunset



Book an early table. Shoal Bay West is one of the most romantic beaches in Anguilla when the sun starts to go down.

Sunset on Shoal Bay West



Soft lighting, gentle music and that cool sea breeze make the most magical atmosphere.

We settled in with two Karaya Punches...

Tropical, beautifully put together and of course, delicious.

Before diving into dinner, Chef Carrie shared something that deepened our appreciation for her cooking.

“All of our breads are house made, as well as desserts. We also make our pastas in house each afternoon and love to invite guests behind the scenes to watch the process if they’re here early.”

Everything is crafted with love, everything except the ketchup, Carrie joked.

With that in mind, we settled in, knowing that whatever we chose from the menu would be delicious.

From the appetizers, we started with the Watermelon Gazpacho, a dish Chef Carrie originally developed for the Anguilla Culinary Experience 2025 villa dinner.

The soup is poured tableside, covering small cubes or watermelon, zucchini, cherry tomatoes and micro-greens.

It is bright, cooling, elegant and completely unique. This Gazpacho is perhaps the best on Anguilla!

After rave reviews, we had to get the Whipped Ricotta with roasted baby carrots and za’atar dusted flatbread.

Carrots and ricotta may sound simple, but when Carrie prepares them? It is a celebration of flavors with every bite.

Paired with Karaya's warm and homemade flatbread - this appetizer is perfection.

Now for my favorite of any menu, the Handmade Pastas section.

Choose from the pappardelle with lamb shank ragout, the baked gnocchi with marinara sauce and three cheeses, the fettuccine with lobster and lobster bisque sauce or the...

Cavatelli with Clams



Homemade Cavatelli pasta with clams, basil, parsley and plenty of garlic tossed with olive oil.

You can feel the care and love in every bite of this pasta.

From the entrées, we went with the Snapper with ratatouille and whipped potatoes.

It arrived gleaming, perfectly cut and cooked - bursting with Mediterranean brightness. We could not get enough of those creamy potatoes!

Other favorites include the seared tuna with preserved lemon-caper butter, the New Zealand lamb chops, or the plancha mahi with grilled vegetables.

After an entrée like that, it is hard to have space for dessert. Until you have one look at the dessert menu and suddenly, you’re all in.

Karaya’s dessert menu is entirely house made.

Now, for the star of the evening, the most delightful finale...

S’mores



Homemade marshmallows, graham cookies, milk chocolate ice cream and an amazing caramel chocolate sauce - after one bite this dessert instantly became one of my all-time favorites on Anguilla.

You can taste the thought and effort used to make this dessert.

Final Thoughts on Karaya

From the house-made desserts to the fresh flatbreads and pastas made each afternoon, every detail at Karaya feels intentional and deeply rooted in the Bogars’ culinary vision.

Whether you join for lunch or a romantic sunset dinner, one thing is certain: You are in for a memorable culinary experience.

Until next time, Karaya!

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: Karaya is located directly on the sands of Shoal Bay West.

Hours: Karaya is open for lunch: 11am – 3pm, dinner: 6pm – 10pm and Bar: 11am–10pm.

Tel: karayaaxa@gmail.com or (264) 497-8819