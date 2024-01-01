How to Spend a Birthday in Anguilla



By: Louise Fayet

Anguilla is the perfect destination for celebrating special occasions, whether it’s a honeymoon, wedding, anniversary, or birthday. The island’s tranquil beauty and luxurious experiences make it an unforgettable place to mark milestones, big or small.

Whether you prefer laid-back, relaxing beach days, thrilling adventure boat charters, or a day filled with delicious cuisine and cocktails, Anguilla offers it all.

When it comes to celebrating a birthday, I can’t think of a better place than Anguilla, where every moment is magical.

How I Spend My Birthday in Anguilla

To start the day, I treat myself to the sumptuous breakfast buffet at the Four Seasons Anguilla. Its stunning ocean views set the tone for the day ahead.

Breakfast at SALT



Breakfast here is one of the finest in Anguilla. The buffet offers seemingly endless choices of homemade granolas, gluten free pastries, breakfast meats, the must-have omelet station and so much more.

The property is also the perfect spot to snap a couple of birthday photos!

Birthday Smiles!



Stomachs full and Instagram photos posted, it's time for a massage!

There’s no better way to relax and unwind than with a luxurious spa day at Sorana Spa at Aurora. Known for its calming ambiance and expert therapists, the spa offers a range of treatments that will leave you feeling completely rejuvenated.

Sorana Spa at Aurora



I usually go for a deep tissue massage or a mani-pedi, but on this special day, we’re doing both — treat yourself!

For a bit of retail therapy, head over to Keenie's Boutique at the Q Hotel, a favorite for chic and unique finds, perfect for picking up a birthday gift for yourself or a birthday outfit.

Shopping at Keenie's Boutique



After a morning of relaxation and shopping, lunch at Savi Beach Club is the perfect next stop.

Luxury Lunch at Savi Beach Club



Set on Meads Bay beach with panoramic views of the ocean, it’s the ideal place to enjoy fresh seafood and sip on refreshing cocktails while soaking up the sun and sea breeze.

Next, nothing can close out a special day like a sunset sail with Tradition Sailing!

Sunset Sailing with Tradition Sailing



There is nothing more magical than enjoying Deb's cocktails as the sun dips below the horizon. The peacefulness of sailing in the golden light, combined with the rich flavors of on-board appetizers, makes for the perfect ending to a memorable birthday celebration.

Still have energy and space for more food? Head to Tokyo Bay for an indulgent meal of expertly prepared Asian bites. I mean, it is your birthday after all!

Dinner at Tokyo Bay



To wrap up the night, it’s off to Sandy Ground for late-night cocktails. The nightlife there is always buzzing as it’s the party center of the island.

My advice? Start from Waves and make your way down to Elvis'.

With Anguilla’s perfect blend of luxury, natural beauty, and warm hospitality, celebrating a birthday here is more than just a day — it’s an experience to treasure forever.