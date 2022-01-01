Anguilla Real Estate: The Guide...

Meads Bay

Welcome to the beach that brought us to Anguilla, Meads Bay. The Blanchard's book A Trip To The Beach inspired us to visit Anguilla. Their famous restaurant is found on none other than Meads Bay!

Let's see where we are on the island...

Meads Bay is a destination in and of itself. It is lined with high-end hotels, condos, villas and restaurants. Let's take a look at what's on the beach, moving west to east.

Four Seasons Anguilla book-ends Meads on its western end. It doesn't get more luxurious than that!

Next up? Popular boutique hotels including Frangipani and Meads Bay Beach Villas.

Frangipani Beach Club



Next to Frangipani sits Bella Blu Hotel and Turtles Nest Beach Resort offer breathtaking views of Meads Bay...

Heading east down the beach and set in the middle of Meads Bay's expansive curve is Tranquility Beach Anguilla.

Tranquility Beach Anguilla is right next to famous restaurants, Jacala and Blanchards.

Blanchards is neighbors with Anguilla condo complex and hotel, Carimar Beach Club.

Continuing to the eastern tip of Meads, and capping the beach off...

The Malliouhana Resort



My family and I have long had a close connection with Malliouhana. There's nothing more magical than the sunset drinks enjoyed from those cliffs.

You can see more of Meads Bay in this video...

Real Estate on Meads Bay

Meads Bay is certainly a beautiful, well-developed combination of a perfect sweep of golden sand, clear blue waves, several luxurious resorts, villas and restaurants. What a place to live!

Since Meads Bay holds many resorts and with the large, tranquil Meads Pond behind the beach, real estate is more on the limited side here.

There are really two choices - a condo on the beach or a villa just off of the beach. Several villas are set just a 2 minute walk to Meads Bay. Be sure to ask Jackie Pascher about those.

Thinking about condos on the beach? Don't miss Tranquility Beach Anguilla.

For a look inside Tranquility Beach and to see how easy living is at this luxury development, watch the video below...

What perfect a place to call "home!"

Nestled between the Malliouhana on the eastern promontory and the Four Seasons resort on the western tip... Tranquility Beach is perfect.

If the hassle-free condo life is for you, there's no better place!