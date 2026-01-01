The Most Popular Anguilla Beach Restaurants

We've covered Anguilla's beach bars, and now we are top-lining the beach restaurants that have more of a restaurant status than a bar status.

This list of Anguilla beach restaurants are not part of an Anguilla resort or hotel and in most cases, offer proper beach chair accommodation.

These are our favorite beachfront restaurants in Anguilla. Whether you're looking for a relaxed beach lunch, sunset cocktails or an unforgettable dinner with your toes in the sand, these spots showcase some of the island's very best dining experiences.

And now, in no particular, here are the most popular Anguilla beach restaurants that dot the perimeter of the precious island of Anguilla!

Blanchards and Blanchards Beach Shack

Where: Meads Bay

Known favorites: Carrot Cake and Cracked Coconut dessert.

Blanchards



More info on Blanchards

More info on the Beach Shack here

da'Vida's Bayside Grill

Where: Crocus Bay

Known favorites: Caesar Salad pizza, chicken pasta and frozen mojitos.

Da'Vida



More on da'Vida's Bayside Grill

Straw Hat

Where: Meads Bay

Known for: Tuna Flatbread and the Rum Punch

Straw Hat



More on Straw Hat

Ocean Echo

Where: Meads Bay

Known for: Rasta Pasta and the Rumzie

Ocean Echo



More on Ocean Echo

Sunshine Shack

Where: Rendezvous Bay

Known for: Legendary barbecue ribs and chicken and the banana colada

Sunshine Shack



More on Sunshine Shack

Jacala

Where: Meads Bay

Known for: Tuna Carpaccio and the watermelon salad

Jacala



More on Jacala

Elvis' Beach Bar

Where: Sandy Ground

Known for: Famous loaded nachos and the rum punch

Elvis' Beach Bar



More on Elvis'

Madeariman

Where: Shoal Bay East

Known for: Pizza and mussels in cream sauce

More on Madeariman

Madeariman



SandBar

Where: Sandy Ground

Known for: Tuna poke, zucchini carpaccio, Sand Bar fries

SandBar



More on SandBar

Scilly Cay

Where: Scilly Cay

Known for: Fresh lobster, the half chicken and rum punch

Scilly Cay



More on Scilly Cay

Savi Beach Club

Where: Meads Bay

Known for: Sushi and handcrafted cocktails

Savi Beach Club



More on Savi

Dolce Vita

Where: Sandy Ground

Known for: Lobster pasta, lasagna, meatballs and tiramisu

Dolce Vita



More on Dolce Vita

For more on Anguilla's top restaurants and bars, visit our social pages dedicated to dining in Anguilla.

Click here for the Instagram page and here for the Facebook page.

ARCHIVES: Gone But Not Forgotten Favorites

Elite

Where you find it: Island Harbour

Open for: Lunch and dinner

Who's there: some tourists and locals

Known favorites: Any chicken or snapper entree

Outstanding point: It's a splendid Island Harbour view and allows for charming ambiance for lunch or dinner

More on Elite

Elite at lunch



Smokey's

Where you find it: Cove Bay

Open for: Lunch and dinner

Who's there: Mostly tourists, ex-pats on Saturdays

Known favorites: Grilled snapper with sauce

Outstanding point: A fun scene for dancing and/or relaxing the day away on Saturday from lunch until after dinner. Smokey's offers the most consistent live music.

The grilled snapper with sauce

