We've covered Anguilla's beach bars, and now we are top-lining the beach restaurants that have more of a restaurant status than a bar status.
This list of Anguilla beach restaurants are not part of an Anguilla resort or hotel and in most cases, offer proper beach chair accommodation.
These are our favorite beachfront restaurants in Anguilla. Whether you're looking for a relaxed beach lunch, sunset cocktails or an unforgettable dinner with your toes in the sand, these spots showcase some of the island's very best dining experiences.
And now, in no particular, here are the most popular Anguilla beach restaurants that dot the perimeter of the precious island of Anguilla!
Where: Meads Bay
Known favorites: Carrot Cake and Cracked Coconut dessert.
Blanchards
More info on the Beach Shack here
Where: Crocus Bay
Known favorites: Caesar Salad pizza, chicken pasta and frozen mojitos.
Da'Vida
More on da'Vida's Bayside Grill
Where: Meads Bay
Known for: Tuna Flatbread and the Rum Punch
Straw Hat
Where: Meads Bay
Known for: Rasta Pasta and the Rumzie
Ocean Echo
Where: Rendezvous Bay
Known for: Legendary barbecue ribs and chicken and the banana colada
Sunshine Shack
Where: Meads Bay
Known for: Tuna Carpaccio and the watermelon salad
Jacala
Where: Sandy Ground
Known for: Famous loaded nachos and the rum punch
Elvis' Beach Bar
Where: Shoal Bay East
Known for: Pizza and mussels in cream sauce
Madeariman
Where: Sandy Ground
Known for: Tuna poke, zucchini carpaccio, Sand Bar fries
SandBar
Where: Scilly Cay
Known for: Fresh lobster, the half chicken and rum punch
Scilly Cay
Where: Meads Bay
Known for: Sushi and handcrafted cocktails
Savi Beach Club
Where: Sandy Ground
Known for: Lobster pasta, lasagna, meatballs and tiramisu
Dolce Vita
For more on Anguilla's top restaurants and bars, visit our social pages dedicated to dining in Anguilla.
Click here for the Instagram page and here for the Facebook page.
Where you find it: Island Harbour
Open for: Lunch and dinner
Who's there: some tourists and locals
Known favorites: Any chicken or snapper entree
Outstanding point: It's a splendid Island Harbour view and allows for charming ambiance for lunch or dinner
Elite at lunch
Where you find it: Cove Bay
Open for: Lunch and dinner
Who's there: Mostly tourists, ex-pats on Saturdays
Known favorites: Grilled snapper with sauce
Outstanding point: A fun scene for dancing and/or relaxing the day away on Saturday from lunch until after dinner. Smokey's offers the most consistent live music.
The grilled snapper with sauce